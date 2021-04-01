Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine effective 6 months later, companies say

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is highly effective six months after the second dose, the companies said in a news release on Thursday.

Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days through up to six months after the second dose.

In addition, the vaccine was found to be highly effective in South Africa, where a contagious variant is widespread.

In a study of 800 participants in South Africa, nine people got COVID-19, all of whom were in the placebo group.

“The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to offer their data for scientific review in the near future.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Rider thrown 10 feet from Gatlinburg mountain coaster
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station
State of Emergency
Knox County Fiscal Court declares State of Emergency

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Florida children in what authorities are calling...
Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children missing in ‘parental abduction’
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Officer video played during Chauvin trial shows Floyd struggle, then takedown
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check