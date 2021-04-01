North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard named 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel sophomore Reed Sheppard was voted as the 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year. Sheppard also took home the 13th Region Media’s Player of the Year award earlier this week.

South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis was named Coach of the Year.

Below is a list of the First, Second and All-Region Senior Academic Teams.

1st Team All-Region

Jevonte Turner 12: Knox Central

Reed Sheppard 10: North Laurel

Trent Noah 09: Harlan County

Jordan Akal 11: Harlan

Connor Robinson 12: Clay County

Ryan Davidson 10: North Laurel

Hayden Llewellyn 10: Corbin

Micah Anders 12: South Laurel

Cameron Burnett 11: Bell County

Micah Steely 12: Williamsburg

2nd Team All-Region

Matthew Gray 12: Barbourville

Connor Farmer 12: Clay County

Tyler Cole 12: Harlan County

Micah Engle 11: Lynn Camp

Isaac Mills 11: Knox Central

Parker Payne 10: South Laurel

Jaedyn Gist 11: Harlan

Dawson Woolum 11: Bell County

Josh Hibbets 12: Corbin

Clay Sizemore 11: North Laurel

All-Region Senior Academic Team (3.5 GPA or Higher)

Jordan Collins: Barbourville

Andrew Caldwell: Bell County

Connor Farmer: Clay County

Cole Garrison: Clay County

Landon Hensley: Clay County

Connor Robinson: Clay County

Josh Hibbits: Corbin

Isaac McVey: Corbin

Trey Barnes: Harlan

Tyler Cole: Harlan County

Josh Turner: Harlan County

Andrew Sizemore: Knox Central

Spencer Gilbert: Lynn Camp

Luke Ledington: Lynn Camp

Nate Bruner: North Laurel

Micah Anders: South Laurel

Dalton Davenport: Williamsburg

Micah Steely: Williamsburg

