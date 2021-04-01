Advertisement

Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, says the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Post 14 in Ashland is working to located James Cantrell.

Troopers say there are active warrants out for Cantrell’s arrest. Cantrell is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registry 1st offense.

Officials say his last known address was in Russell, Kentucky, but troopers say he no longer lives there.

Anyone with information on Cantrell’s whereabouts is urged to call 606.928.6421.

