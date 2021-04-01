Advertisement

Man attacks greeter at Walmart

Joshua Adkins
Joshua Adkins(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after attacking a greeter at Walmart, the criminal complaint says.

Joshua Adkins, 32, of Ona, is charged with malicious or unlawful assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 29, Adkins walked into the Walmart on Nichols Drive and turned around towards the exit and attacked the Walmart greeter. He punched the greeter nearly 15 times in the face until he fell. That’s when Adkins got on top of him and continued to hit him.

Adkins left Walmart and got in his vehicle.

Deputies say the victim had no relation to Adkins and had never seen him before.

Adkins is being held in Western Regional Jail.

No other details have been released.

