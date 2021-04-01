Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham commits to Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham is staying home, as the class of 2022 offensive tackle committed to Kentucky on Thursday.

Bingham picked Kentucky over Notre Dame, Michigan, West Virginia, Northwestern, Arkansas, Miami and Nebraska among others. The Johnson Central junior is rated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports Composite and the No. 4 prospect in the Commonwealth. Bingham is No. 30 among tackles in the country and No. 296 overall, according to 247 Sports.

An anchor on the offensive line for Johnson Central the last couple years, Bingham is the second in-state commitment for the Wildcats in the last week. Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire committed to Kentucky on Friday, March 26th.

Love that home cooking. Boom let’s go BBN. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) April 1, 2021

Bingham was a member of Johnson Central’s 2019 Class 4A state championship team that went 15-0. He is the fourth commitment overall for Kentucky in the 2022 class.

