Advertisement

How to protect your plants from an April freeze

Plants with flowers or leaves may need more protection.
Plants with flowers or leaves may need more protection.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With temperatures in flux over the past week, blooming trees and other plants may face a potential April freeze over the next few days.

At the Wallitsch Nursery and Garden Center, a cold wind is a reminder the hazards of frigid temperatures are still looming. Gardening expert Ray Rock said that can be concerning but doesn’t always do as much damage as one might think.

“The frost doesn’t necessarily hurt certain plants,” Rock said.

He added there are some that need special attention right now though, like the expensive Japanese Maple.

“Your Japanese Maples, they don’t have a flower — they leaf out,” Rock said.

He said crocus, daffodils and tulips are pretty hardy, but if a plant is not in bud form, instead of displaying leaves or flowers, caretakers may want to consider protecting it.

“If it’s in the leaf stage, I would definitely cover it,” Rock said while examining a Japanese Maple.

One tip he has: Don’t use plastic to do that.

“If the sun comes up early in the morning, and you leave it on there for long periods of time, it’ll scorch it and actually burn the plant,” he said. “So, if you could take a sheet or old blanket, make sure you tie it at the bottom really good because if it gets windy and blows up, it kind of defeats the purpose of covering it.”

If gardeners are still waiting to put something in the ground, mid-April is usually a good time to stop by the garden center in WAVE Country.

“Watch the weather, because, mother nature, it’s snowed before on Derby Day,” Rock said. “She can flip flop back and forth.”

Wallitsch provides how-to videos gardening information sheets on its website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

Health leaders say we could soon see more supply of the vaccine, then demand for it. That’s as...
Bridging The Great Health Divide | Vaccine divide in Appalachia
Thoroughbred Building Relief Fund helping organizations rebuild homes in Eastern Kentucky -...
Thoroughbred Building Relief Fund helping organizations rebuild homes in Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.
Five day mobile vaccine clinic begins in Harlan County - 4:30 p.m.
Five day mobile vaccine clinic begins in Harlan County - 4:30 p.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday