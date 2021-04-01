Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Evan Hatter and AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 972 new cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths, and 5 audit deaths.

The positivity rate is just under 3% at 2.99%.

427,842 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 6,108 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

49,767 have recovered from the virus.

4,965,871 have received tests.

Infogram 4/1/2021
Infogram 4/1/2021(Infogram)

As of Thursday, six out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

