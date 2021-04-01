Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Lee County Man

Johnny King has been missing since March 25th.
Johnny King has been missing since March 25th.(Lee County Sheriff's Department)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Officials say 44-year-old Johnny King disappeared Thursday, March 25th.

He is 5′9″, weighs 200 pounds, and is medium build. He is missing from the Spencer Ridge area of Lee County.

He has a scar on his right wrist and a Hulk tattoo on his right upper arm.

If you have any information on King’s disappearance contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Rider thrown 10 feet from Gatlinburg mountain coaster
You can see in this picture a helicopter landed on the road following a crash on U.S. 23.
U.S. 23 back open after crash in Floyd County
‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
State of Emergency
Knox County Fiscal Court declares State of Emergency

Latest News

Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.
Private investros buy land near Red River Gorge for resort
Mountain student achiever 3/31/21
Mountain Student Achiever Sophia Bennett
Pike County continues to lead the charge for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Pike County leads state-wide charge with COVID-19 vaccines
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Local health officials seeing COVID vaccine hesitancy as supply increases, vaccine myths circulate