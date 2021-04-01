Golden Alert issued for missing Lee County Man

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Officials say 44-year-old Johnny King disappeared Thursday, March 25th.

He is 5′9″, weighs 200 pounds, and is medium build. He is missing from the Spencer Ridge area of Lee County.

He has a scar on his right wrist and a Hulk tattoo on his right upper arm.

If you have any information on King’s disappearance contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

