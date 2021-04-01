Freezing temperatures continue overnight, more sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Very cold temperatures return tonight but we will see more sunshine starting tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Freeze Warning is in effect once again for overnight tonight through Friday morning. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 20s. It could feel like the mid to upper teens by Friday morning! Breezy winds from the northwest will make it feel a little bit cooler out there.

We will see lots of sunshine for your Good Friday with highs getting into the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 20s once again. We could see another Freeze Warning issued for overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Easter Weekend

That sunshine continues this weekend with much warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday with overnight lows staying about freezing.

We’ll get closer to the upper 60s for your Easter Sunday with overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s. It’ll be a great weekend to be outside!

Extended Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate our region bringing us more sunshine for the new work week. Temperatures will get back into the 70s Monday with overnight lows staying in the lower 50s for most of the week.

We’ll start to bring back a few clouds on Tuesday, but we will continue to see plenty of sunshine.

We could see some rain move in very late Wednesday into Thursday. The next best chance for rain will be later next week so enjoy the dry stretch of weather!

