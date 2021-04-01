Fraudulent text circulating regarding unemployment claims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WorkForce West Virginia is warning of a texting scam happening in the state and across the nation.

The agency says people are receiving text alerts that inform the recipient “there are issues with their West Virginia Insurance Claim,” with a website link.

The site looks like the WorkForce site but is not affiliated with the agency.

“There are bad actors out there attempting to get West Virginians to provide detailed personal information so they can hijack the claimants benefits. It is important to note that WorkForce never communicates with claimants by text,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia said in a press release.

“Workforce continues to work to deliver benefits to those that qualify for them,” Adkins said. “What’s really unfortunate about this situation is that fraudulent claims slow down the process for folks who’ve lost their job, need help and have been waiting on an unemployment check.”

You can report any fraudulent text regarding unemployment you receive here.

