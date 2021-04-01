Five day mobile vaccine clinic begins in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As more COVID-19 vaccine sites become available, several people are deciding to get the shots.

“I got the vaccine you know just for that extra security. I rather be safe than sorry, you know. So that’s mainly the reason why I got it today,” said Harlan County Native Zack Potter.

However, in rural Kentucky access to vaccine options is often limited.

“A lot of people you know feel when you live this far away from town, a lot of people feel they get left out sometimes,” said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley. “Rural Kentucky matters. Rural parts of Harlan County matter and we want to make sure that everybody has equal opportunity to have a chance to get this vaccine.”

That is why through a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Kentucky National Guard, a multi-day mobile vaccine clinic kicked off Thursday.

“This is our key to defeating COVID-19. We have to achieve herd immunity to this virus. We have to get vaccinated. This will be something that we will be dealing with for a long time to come but we don’t want to see hundreds of cases a day,” he said.

For those who attended, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“You don’t have to worry about scheduling an appointment for a second shot. You’re good. It’s said to be 85% - 90% effective. The other two are around 95%. So that’s the only difference we know of now,” he said.

Potter says being able to get the vaccine close to home means everything.

“We’re in the red right now again so I feel like if people get the shot and stuff, we’ll be more secure and stuff like that, so I think it’s good to get it,” he said.

MOBILE VACCINE LOCATIONS:

All clinics will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

April 1st-Closplint Church of God on Cloverfork/Drive-Thru Clinic

April 2nd-Senior Citizens Center, Bledsoe/Walk-in Clinic

April 3rd-Martin’s Fork Lake Office in Smith/Drive-Thru Clinic

April 5th-Blackstar Pentecostal Church, Pathfork/Drive-Thru Clinic

April 6th-Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Lynch/Drive-Thru Clinic

