Advertisement

Department of Education changes temperature screening rules

Thermometer
Thermometer(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Education, along with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, says they’re temperature checks are no longer needed for non-symptomatic students.

Officials updated their guidance Wednesday based on the latest information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The KDE says temperature screening expectations have been changed to state that only symptomatic students needed to be screened for fever. This also applies to staff.

The guidance indicate routine temperature checks before school or getting on the bus are no longer required. Students who show symptoms of illness while at school should have their temperature taken as part of a physical assessment completed by school staff.

Students who have a temperature above 100.4 degrees should follow the isolation criteria on page 16 of the guidance found here. Officials say school health policies should include instructions for parents to keep students at home if they meet any of the exclusion criteria for COVID-19 listed on page 15 of Healthy at School.

The guidance has also been updated in the KDE COVID-19 Guidance 2.0.

The KDE says guidance may continue to change as the pandemic evolves.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Rider thrown 10 feet from Gatlinburg mountain coaster
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station
State of Emergency
Knox County Fiscal Court declares State of Emergency

Latest News

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is participating in the clinical trails and started studying...
Clinical trials continue at Cincinnati Children’s as Pfizer says vaccine protects younger kids
SWVA health districts to host mass Johnson & Johnson vaccine events in April
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Another one goes...
Cold start to April, scattered snow showers possible
Local health officials seeing COVID vaccine hesitancy as supply increases, vaccine myths...
Local health officials seeing COVID vaccine hesitancy as supply increases, vaccine myths circulate 11 p.m.
Golden Alert issued for missing Lee County Man
Golden Alert issued for missing Lee County Man