Covid-19 pandemic affects sleep, could lead to long-term problems

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Covid-19 pandemic has affected so many lives across the world, and it has caused a lot of stress and anxiety. High stress situations can lead to increased sleep issues, and those can turn into long-term problems.

St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center manager Kathy Jonhson said the pandemic has increased the number of people experiencing insomnia, and increased frequency of insomnia in people who have struggled with the disorder before.

Johnson said she does not believe the pandemic has affected other sleep disorders, like sleep apnea and narcolepsy. She also said insomnia can be temporary in many people.

Those temporary problems, however, can turn into long-term issues. “If you’ve had insomnia for a couple of months, you probably need to seek some help,” Johnson said.

Seeking help can help with physical exhaustion, but it can also improve your immune function. “Any time that you’re dragged down and tired and fatigued, your immunity is going to be less than it would be if you had enough sleep,” Johnson said.

Johnson recommends combatting insomnia by putting down your cell phone, taking the TV out of the bedroom, going to bed at the same time every night and avoiding caffeine before bedtime. If problems persist, it might be time for sleep study.

If you do need to visit St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center for a sleep study, Johnson said they are following all health and safety protocols to keep patients safe.

