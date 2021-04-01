Advertisement

Cold start to April, scattered snow showers possible

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Another one goes into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday night and goes through 11 a.m. Friday.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the cold front has moved through and the bulk of the moisture is gone, chances for a few snowflakes in the air are definitely possible today and that’s not an April Fools joke.

Today and Tonight

It will be a chilly first day of April all the way around on this Thursday. After starting in the low to mid-30s under partly cloudy skies, clouds will increase again late this morning and through much of the afternoon. While there is a chance someone makes it to 40 today, I think most of us stay in the 30s for highs.

The models are conflicted on how much moisture is left over after the front moved through, but we will have a still northwest wind that could gust up to 20 mph at times, so my experience forecasting mountain weather tells me two things: One, it will feel much colder than the actual air temperature at times and two, upslope will be an issue for us for parts of the day. Any possible accumulations will be confined to the higher elevations and cold surfaces. Remember, we were just in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. and goes back into effect tonight at 11 p.m. and runs through Friday at 11 a.m. Temperatures overnight look to drop into the mid-20s for most areas as the clouds clear out. A few flurries are possible early and frost is possible late. Make sure you bring in or cover up sensitive plants, flowers or vegetables you may already have out.

Extended Forecast

Good Friday looks much better condition-wise, but it won’t be a whole lot warmer, even with full sunshine. We should top out in the upper 40s before dropping back into the low 20s in the valleys and upper 20s on the ridges under clear skies. Frost is likely.

Easter Weekend looks great. Sunny skies will be around both Saturday and Sunday and highs rebound back into the 60s.

High pressure keeps the sun around through the middle of next week and highs will climb back into the 70s. Our next best chance for rain is next Wednesday and it’s not great.

