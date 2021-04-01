Boyle County storms back to down Paintsville in Sweet 16 first round

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a back-and-forth affair, Boyle County’s late third and fourth quarter run gave the Rebels a 70-56 win over Paintsville. The Rebels closed the game on a 48-23 run after Paintsville’s 6-0 run to start the third quarter gave the Tigers a 33-22 lead.

The Tigers were lead by Colby and Connor Fugate, who each had 16 points for Paintsville. Braxton Tharp was also in double figures for Kentucky with 10 points.

Boyle County closed the 11-point gap in the third quarter, taking a one point lead at 40-39 before Paintsville regained the lead heading into the final quarter.

Paintsville’s 7-0 run in the first quarter put the initial separation between the two. Paintsville took a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Paintsville’s lead reached nine before the Rebels cut it back to five at 27-22. Colby and Connor Fugate got Paintsville started in the first half with 19 of 27 points for the Tigers.

Luke Shepperson led all scorers with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels.

Paintsville ends its season at 15-9.

