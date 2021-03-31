Advertisement

Tips to save your plants from a spring freeze

With such a great start to spring weather-wise, you may have gotten out in your gardens and...
With such a great start to spring weather-wise, you may have gotten out in your gardens and planted earlier than usual this year. But, a spring freeze is on the way, which means some of those plants might be lost.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With such a great start to spring weather-wise, you may have gotten out in your gardens and planted earlier than usual this year.

But, a spring freeze is on the way, which means some of those plants might be lost.

According to owners Janna and Ashley Pemberton, with Pemberton’s Greenhouses, any annual that you may have planted will definitely need to come back inside as covering them won’t help protect from below-freezing temperatures.

For other types of plants that may have early buds or flowers already blooming, it’s best to cover those with burlap, tobacco cloths, or even common kitchen cloths that you may have laying around.

This will help keep the warmth around the plants while letting them breathe, but one cover you want to avoid using is any type of plastic.

“It doesn’t let the plants breath and sometimes you don’t get it off of there in time for the sun to hit it the next day, you’re trapping in a lot of gasses and things to the plants as well. It also transmits that cold once you’ve got the ice and frost on that plastic,” said Janna Pemberton-Schmidt.

So, when is the best and safest time to plant? Well, you may want to wait not only after the first Saturday in May, but even until after Mother’s Day.

“Last year we even received a frost and a freeze on Mother’s Day and the day after,” said Ashley Pemberton-Herndon. “So, maybe Mother Nature won’t do that again, but I would think maybe she would.”

According to Lexington records, the latest in the year we’ve seen a spring freeze, where temperatures were at or below 32 degrees, was on May 20 back in 1894.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Rider thrown 10 feet mountain coaster
You can see in this picture a helicopter landed on the road following a crash on U.S. 23.
U.S. 23 back open after crash in Floyd County
‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
Photo Courtesy: UVa-Wise Multicultural Center Twitter account
Former UVA Wise student-athlete killed in Virginia Beach police shooting

Latest News

Pfizer: COVID vaccine 100% effective in teens 12 to 15
Legislature to possibly be called into special session to discuss American Rescue Plan money -...
Legislature to possibly be called into special session to discuss American Rescue Plan money - 5:30 p.m.
Businesses in Lee County starting to re-open following recent flooding - 4:30 p.m.
Businesses in Lee County starting to re-open following recent flooding - 4:30 p.m.
Lee County Flooding update
‘I think Beattyville is on the move to grow back’: Businesses in Lee County starting to re-open following recent flooding
Six students rescued in Red River Gorge
Six college students rescued in the Red River Gorge