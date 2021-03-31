Advertisement

Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept. no longer recognized by the Kentucky Fire Commission

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County officials were recently told by the Kentucky State Fire Commission that the commission no longer recognizes Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department as a fire department.

“That means their official tags are no good, CDL exemption to operate those trucks is no longer enforced, they’re eligible for no funding,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell.

This left the community Stinking Creek served without fire service. Judge-Executive Mitchell declared a local State of Emergency due to public safety.

“Notified our Knox 911Dispatch Center not to page out Stinking Creek Fire Department on any emergencies within that district,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said there is an on-going investigation into how the fire department was handled. He said he cannot comment on further details.

“Basically just disrupted all the service for the community,” he said.

The local State of Emergency states the East Knox Volunteer Fire Department will pick up Stinking Creek’s 911 calls.

“Other fire departments has called and pledged support,” said Mitchell. “Anything they can do to assist East Knox.”

The local State of Emergency remains in effect until the problem is resolved, Mitchell told WYMT.

WYMT reached out to the Kentucky Fire Commission for comment but we have not heard back.

Chief Charles Freeland of Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department told WYMT “Been advised by Counsel to have no comment.”

