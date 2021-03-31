Advertisement

Six college students rescued in the Red River Gorge

Six students rescued in Red River Gorge
Six students rescued in Red River Gorge(Wolfe County Search and Rescue)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday night, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team responded to a group of six college students who got lost while hiking in the Red River Gorge.

The students were hiking on Rough Trail (#221) when they made a wrong turn onto an unofficial, user-generated trail, paralleling Parched Corn Creek.

The group then got lost on the user-generated trail and traveled up a steep drainage that was thick with rhododendron and other vegetation.

Reaching the group was further complicated by a system of cliffs in the drainage. The rescue team used 3D maps produced by laser-generated data of the Earth’s surface to identify a small gap in the cliff line that the team then used to access the students.

The students and rescue team were back to the safety of the trailhead by 4 a.m.

The rescue team asks that if you plan to hike the area, plan your trip ahead of time and know your route. They recommend you to bring a GPS or use the GPS on your phone, as well as a map and a compass. Make sure you have warm, dry layers of clothing as conditions can change quickly.

Last night was a long, wet night for Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team. On Tuesday night (3/30) at approximately 9:30...

Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Rider thrown 10 feet mountain coaster
You can see in this picture a helicopter landed on the road following a crash on U.S. 23.
U.S. 23 back open after crash in Floyd County
‘Baby box’ advocates in Ky. celebrate after Gov. Beshear signs legislation
Photo Courtesy: UVa-Wise Multicultural Center Twitter account
Former UVA Wise student-athlete killed in Virginia Beach police shooting

Latest News

Pfizer: COVID vaccine 100% effective in teens 12 to 15
Legislature to possibly be called into special session to discuss American Rescue Plan money -...
Legislature to possibly be called into special session to discuss American Rescue Plan money - 5:30 p.m.
Businesses in Lee County starting to re-open following recent flooding - 4:30 p.m.
Businesses in Lee County starting to re-open following recent flooding - 4:30 p.m.
Lee County Flooding update
‘I think Beattyville is on the move to grow back’: Businesses in Lee County starting to re-open following recent flooding