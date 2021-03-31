Six college students rescued in the Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday night, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team responded to a group of six college students who got lost while hiking in the Red River Gorge.

The students were hiking on Rough Trail (#221) when they made a wrong turn onto an unofficial, user-generated trail, paralleling Parched Corn Creek.

The group then got lost on the user-generated trail and traveled up a steep drainage that was thick with rhododendron and other vegetation.

Reaching the group was further complicated by a system of cliffs in the drainage. The rescue team used 3D maps produced by laser-generated data of the Earth’s surface to identify a small gap in the cliff line that the team then used to access the students.

The students and rescue team were back to the safety of the trailhead by 4 a.m.

The rescue team asks that if you plan to hike the area, plan your trip ahead of time and know your route. They recommend you to bring a GPS or use the GPS on your phone, as well as a map and a compass. Make sure you have warm, dry layers of clothing as conditions can change quickly.

