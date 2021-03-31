Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch to Freeze Warning to wrap up March

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strap in. The rest of this week as we transition from March to April will be a wild ride, especially when it comes to temperatures.

Today and Tomorrow

March has been a crazy month for weather, especially flooding, and we may have one more shot at that before we say goodbye today. Stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks and streams. If you see a decent amount of rain where the ground is still saturated from the flooding over the weekend, there you could see issues quickly.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for counties along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor into Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee through 8 p.m. A Flood Watch is in effect, also until 8 p.m., for Mingo, Buchanan and Dickenson County.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. (WYMT)

A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Mingo, Buchanan and Dickenson County. (WYMT)

Models are still showing the potential for up to 2″ of rain in the next 24 hours. Remember, DO NOT ever drive through floodwater. It is NEVER worth it. Never.

Temperature-wise, whatever you were at midnight was your high for Wednesday. Temps will drop throughout the day and night with the cold front swinging through the region. That brings us to our next alert, which will carry us through the early morning hours of the first day of April on Thursday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the region from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Lows could drop into the upper 20s in some areas, so if you have any plants or vegetables already out, you need to cover them up or bring them in, if possible.

A Freeze Warning will go into effect early Thursday morning and last through mid-morning for most of the region. (WYMT)

Most of the moisture should be gone by Thursday morning, but if we have any left, some snowflakes or snow showers are possible. We’ll have to keep an eye on the possibility of some moisture being pulled down from the Great Lakes (upslope).

After the morning hours, skies will start to clear, but it will definitely not be a warm day, even if we see full on sunshine at some point. Highs will struggle to get to 40. Some spots probably won’t make it, especially if it takes the clouds longer to clear. Drag those winter coats back out for a couple of days as we go through the first mini-winter of the season, Redbud Winter.

Thursday night, lows will drop into the low to mid-20s and some spots could get as low as 20 in those sheltered valleys. In addition to cranking up the heat, you know what that means: Another alert.

A Freeze Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday for most of the region. Take the same precautions for outdoor vegetation listed above, because with temperatures that cold, this will probably turn into a Freeze Warning too.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the region from 11 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

Are you exhausted after reading all that above? I know I’m tired from just typing it. I have some better news now. Starting Friday, the forecast is much improved. It will still be chilly, but sunny skies are the name of the game for Good Friday, through Easter Weekend and through much of next week thanks to our friend high pressure.

Highs will top out in the upper 40s on Friday, head back toward 60 on Saturday, upper 60s on Easter, and back into the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Hopefully, we’ll see some extended stretches of nice weather in April. It’s looking pretty good to start!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.