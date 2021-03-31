Advertisement

Rep. James Comer voices his thoughts on the current border crisis

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First District Congressman James Comer of Tompkinsville has been very vocal regarding the current situation at the border.

Congressman James Comer spoke with 13 News on Tuesday on the issue and says, “it’s a crisis, this is something that’s getting worse every day.”

He also spoke on what he thinks should be done, “so the first thing Joe Biden has to do is send a signal to the world, he needs to go to the border, and have a press conference and say this border is secure, it’s closed. If you cross this border illegally, you’re gonna face consequences. Right now, there’s still the mindset across the world, especially in Mexico and Central America, that you can cross that border, and you won’t have to pay any price.”

When asked what he would say to a migrant parent crossing the border with their child, he says, “I would say that there’s a legal process to come to the United States and what we need to do is have the border secure, and have people available to inform and educate people who want to come to the United States for better opportunities. What’s happening is people who are doing everything right to get here legally, they‘re getting backed up, because all the effort now is on trying to process these people who have jumped the line and are being detained in these detention centers now who came over here illegally, and it’s not fair to the people who have come over here legally and the people who are trying to come over here legally.”

“This is the most serious issue facing America right now, you can’t continue to have thousands, tens of thousands, millions of people cross over here illegally, we’ve got a pandemic, we’ve got an increase in drug smuggling, we’ve got an increase in human smuggling. It’s a humanitarian crisis when you have unaccompanied children down there,” adds Rep. Comer.

Comer also says, “and I’m going to be going to the border in about three weeks, I’m leading my Oversight Committee, we’re going to go to New Mexico, and Texas, and we’re gonna talk to ICE agents, and we’re gonna talk to some of the detainees and we’re gonna learn more about how to solve the problem.”

He also said the Biden administration needs to be more transparent with journalists and let them visit the camps the children are being held at.

