Pike County farm springs new events onto the calendar for April

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A local farm is holding an event for their community this weekend.

In the Dorton community of Pike County, 3-Mile Creek Farms is hosting an Easter egg hunt for local children to kick off a spring season of activities.

Owner Rob Elkins said he has added more activities to the farm since its fall season, including different games and a zip line to go along with the petting zoo.

“We’ve added tons of new stuff this year to the farm so the kids have got tons of stuff to do,” said Elkins.

Regular admission to the farm is $5 per person for children over the age of three, with younger children admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit the rescue animals on site. However, he encourages families to drop in even if they can not afford it.

“If there’s a kid that wants to come and they don’t have money, bring them.” Elkins said “I’ll pay their way in. I don’t want money to stop any kid from enjoying our farm.”

People in the community donated more than 60 Easter baskets and 5,000 Easter eggs to support Three Mile Creek Farms and ensure that local children have something to do this spring.

“During this pandemic, the kids have been stuck at home. They have not been able to go places,” said Elkins. “So this gives them a chance to go outside, not be in front of the TV, get to be active, and just get to the kids for a weekend.”

Along with community support, the farm has gained national support, with people calling from different states to help.

“We had people from Idaho and Tennessee call and buy tickets, so we could give them to the kids,” said Elkins.

That outpouring of kindness, according to Elkins, is what helps his crew open the farm to children in the community.

“We’re very blessed to be able to do this. God lets us do something that we love to do and help animals, help children, help our community,” said Elkins. “God gives us the privilege to be able to give back to our community.”

The Easter event kicks off Saturday, with gates opening at 1 p.m. The farm will then open for weekend events through April.

