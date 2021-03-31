Pet food sold nationwide recalled due to salmonella risk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nationwide pet food recall has been issued due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves more than 50 different products distributed to retailers nationwide and online with expiration dates ranging from April 2022 through September 2022.

Midwestern Pet Foods initiated the voluntary pet food recall on March 26 after routine sample testing indicated the affected products could contain salmonella bacteria.

The recalled brands include Sportstrail, Sportmix (including their Wholesomes and CanineX sub-brands), Pro Pac (including Pro Pac Ultimates), Meridian, and Earthborn Holistic (including their Unrefined and Venture sub-brands). Click here for a full list of recalled products.

Salmonella can sicken animals who consume the contaminated food and can also infect people handling it. Pets with salmonella infections may appear lethargic, have diarrhea and decreased appetite. Humans can experience symptoms including, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

Retailers are advised to immediately pull recalled products from their shelves and inventory. Pet owners are warned not to feed the product to their pets and disposed of the product “in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers,” the recall notice states. “Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”

Dishes and hands that came in contact with the recalled food should be washed, the FDA advised.

Midwestern Pet Foods’ consumer affairs department can be reached at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or (800) 474-4163, extension 455, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

