North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard picks up offer from Texas A&M

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a stellar sophomore season, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard picked up his second Power Five offer, this one from Texas A&M.

Blessed to have received an offer from Texas A&M University! pic.twitter.com/gEajqfeogl — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) March 31, 2021

The Aggies join Iowa as the only Power Five schools to offer Sheppard. The sophomore guard also has offers from Stetson, Iona, South Alabama and High Point.

Sheppard put up big numbers during his sophomore campaign, scoring 30.1 points per game, tied for first in the state. He also led the Jaguars in assists with 7.1 per game, and shot 55.8% from the field and 40.9% from three.

The highly-touted sophomore sits at No. 65 in the country in 247 Sports’ class of 2023 rankings.

