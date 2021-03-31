Local businesses, small farms can apply for Appalachia Rises flood relief grants

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachia Rises is now accepting grant application to help those affected by flooding.

The applications help local businesses, small farms and non-profits.

$250,000 in grants will be used to help 500 families in need as they rebuild.

To complete an application visit AppalachiaRises.org. Local businesses who are eligible may request $5,000 in funding, and small farms may apply for up to $1,500

Non-profits in need can reach out to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Blue Grass Community of Foundation, which are administering grant programs.

More than $500,000 has already been given to help people in need across 30 of Kentucky’s Appalachian counties.

Rebecca Morton’s home was damaged by flooding.

“We lost everything,” Morton said. “We were so worried. As soon as we got the grant, we went and bought all types of lumber and paneling to work with and started fixing our home.”

Clay County’s Stay in Clay, a community organization, received a $5,000 grant to assist in the rebuild process.

“The flooding and mudslides wiped out so many of our homes,” said Vanda Rice.

Clay County’s Stay in Clay provides building materials along with food.

“It took out not only dwellings but roads and driveways. People couldn’t leave their homes to get the help they needed. Just like anyone would, the people who’ve been hit the hardest want to get back into their homes, but it’s a slow process. Donations like those from Appalachia Rises have been so essential,” Rice said.

Flooding at the beginning of the month of March led to 50 Kentucky counties and communities declaring a state of emergency. Mudslides damaged homes and businesses, causing people to evacuate. Thousands of people stayed at underfunded shelters, while others were treated at the hospital by injuries they suffered during the flood.

Launched by AppHarvest, the Morehead based Ag Tech leader, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Appalachian Impact Fund, Appalachians for Appalachia, Blue Grass Community Foundation, WKYT, WYMT, and New Frontier Outfitters join forces for an organized telethon aired by WKYT and WYMT raising more $1.2 million. A personal donation of $500,000 will be given by AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Executive Director Gerry Roll: “The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is grateful to be on the frontlines in our communities, providing much needed financial assistance on behalf of all of our partners and the donors that have made it possible to help so many. We will continue to work hand in hand with our communities to not only recover but build back with resiliency for a brighter future in the mountains.”

Blue Grass Community Foundation President/CEO Lisa Adkins: “At Blue Grass Community Foundation, the generosity of Kentuckians never ceases to amaze us. When we come together to invest in helping our neighbors and friends, we make the biggest impact. We are grateful for the donors, large and small, who joined us to bring immediate relief to those who were hardest hit.”

AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb: “Seeing how so many so quickly have come together to help our friends and neighbors rebuild demonstrates again the faith and grit that define Eastern Kentucky. Our region is home to the hardest working people in America, and they consistently rise to meet every challenge and move every obstacle created.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.