Legislature to possibly be called into special session to discuss American Rescue Plan money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars in earmarks, thanks to federal dollars, were approved in the closing hours of the legislative session.

Among the bills passed in the final hours, a spending plan for part of the more than $2 billion allotments in the American Rescue Plan approved by congress.

Kentucky lawmakers have gone home as the regular session ended Tuesday night. But before they left, they made an agreement to spend $750 million in the American Rescue Plan.

Legislators inserted the spending language into an amendment of House Bill 382. It earmarks $500 million to pay off unemployment insurance debts. Without that, Kentucky businesses and employers would have had to raise insurance taxes to pay off the loan the state had to secure to shore up the trust fund last year.

$50 million was also allocated to increase broadband internet access. But Senator Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington) says he’s very excited about the $140 million that will be used to ensure all-day kindergarten for every Kentucky school district.

“As you know I’ve been a strong advocate for early childhood education,” Sen. Thomas said. “I think we have to get there, as we are very serious about educating our children and getting them ready for the 21st century.”

The house also approved $250 million for improvements to drinking water systems. The senate also approved funds for various construction projects.

The total Kentucky allotment in the American Rescue Plan is more than $2.5 billion, so the state still has more than $1 billion to spend. Decisions to spend the rest of the money could be made in an upcoming special session later this year.

