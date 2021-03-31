Knox County Fiscal Court delcares State of Emergency

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Fiscal Court declared a State of Emergency Tuesday night.

Officials with the court announced the news in a Facebook post.

Executive Order #20210329-01 Declaration of a Local State of Emergency. We would request that all former and current... Posted by Knox County Fiscal Court on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The declaration was made after the Kentucky state fire commission notified the court the Sinking Creek Fire Department was no longer recognized as a fire department.

The East Knox Fire Department is now responding to the Stinking Creek Fire Department coverage area.

All former and current volunteer firefighters serving the Stinking Creek Fire Department that are still interested in serving their community are asked to contact the Knox County Judge Executive’s Office at 606-546-6192.

