Knox County Fiscal Court delcares State of Emergency

By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Fiscal Court declared a State of Emergency Tuesday night.

Officials with the court announced the news in a Facebook post.

The declaration was made after the Kentucky state fire commission notified the court the Sinking Creek Fire Department was no longer recognized as a fire department.

The East Knox Fire Department is now responding to the Stinking Creek Fire Department coverage area.

All former and current volunteer firefighters serving the Stinking Creek Fire Department that are still interested in serving their community are asked to contact the Knox County Judge Executive’s Office at 606-546-6192.

