Knott Central falls to Elizabethtown in first round of Sweet 16

Knott Central takes down Martin County in girls Mountain Classic third place game
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In its first appearance at the Sweet 16 since 2015, Knott Central fell to 5th Region winner Elizabethtown, 87-59. The Panthers scored 34 points off of 20 Knott Central turnovers in the game. Elizabethtown used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to put distance between the two.

The Panthers turned Knott Central over 12 times in the first half and built a 49-28 lead at the half. The Patriots were led by Josh McGuire in the first half with 13 points and six rebounds. Knott Central was also without their leading scorer, Colby Napier, who picked up four fouls in the first 8:30 of the game.

Napier opened the second half with two threes to cut the lead to 49-34, but Elizabethtown went on a 14-0 run to extend the lead to 29 and put away any hopes of a comeback for the Patriots.

McGuire, one of the four seniors on Knott Central’s team, led the Patriots with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Napier added 13 points.

Jaquais Franklin scored 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Elizabethtown. The Panthers also had four other scorers in double figures.

The Patriots end the year with an 18-8 record.

