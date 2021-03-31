‘I think Beattyville is on the move to grow back’: Businesses in Lee County starting to re-open following recent flooding

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Recent flooding made a devastating impact on counties throughout Eastern Kentucky and in Lee County, downtown Beattyville was left underwater.

“We was fortunate to have concrete. We didn’t have any loss of wood or any materials. So we was probably the luckiest in town, that got flood water,” said Owner of Begley Auto Parts Don Begley.

While fortunate, Begley did lose more than 100 cars to flooding. However, Lee County Attorney Tom Hollon’s office across the street sustained more damage.

“It destroyed my furniture. It destroyed my floors. We still don’t have any heat. All we have is those things. My electricity, my phone and my water was off for two or three weeks,” he said.

Now business owners are opening back up while still cleaning up.

“We have got all the old carpet out. We’ve got everything out that needs to go out, I think. But we’re just in the process of putting things back and we’re actually pretty far along. It’s a process,” he said.

Begley says the future of the town looks bright.

“I think Beattyville is on the move to grow back and get back and get back going,” he said.

But Hollon says he is grateful to all those who helped along the way.

“Any number of people, just too many to mention have helped in the clean-up,” he said. “Just carry stuff out and carry stuff back in and it’s really been, from that aspect of it was a positive thing,” he said.

On Facebook, The Downtown Beattyville Alliance and the Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission announced the planning of a Benefit Concert. The concert will be Saturday, April 3 at 12 p.m. Location of the concert will be at the Town Square on Main Street in Beattyville, KY.

The alliance is still accepting donations for “Love Local, Small Business Flood Relief Fund”. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Downtown Beattyville Alliance.

