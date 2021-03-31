Heading to Rupp Arena for the boys Sweet 16? Don’t forget your bracket!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you heading to Lexington for the KHSAA boys Sweet 16 basketball tournament and want to know when your team is playing? We have you covered.

The tournament starts Wednesday, March 31st and runs through Saturday, April 2nd at Rupp Arena.

Here is a list of the first-round games for Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday, March 31st (1st Round)

11 a.m. – Knott County Central vs. Elizabethtown

2 p.m. – Bowling Green vs. University Heights

5 p.m. – Madison Central vs. Ballard

8 p.m. – George Rogers Clark vs. Oldham County

Thursday, April 1st (1st Round)

11 a.m. – Muhlenberg Co. vs. Highlands

2 p.m. – Bullitt East vs. McCracken County

5 p.m. – Boyle County vs. Paintsville

8 p.m. – Knox Central vs. Ashland Blazer

Once those games are decided, here are the days and times for the rest of the tournament:

Friday, April 2nd (Quarterfinals)

11 a.m. – Region 14/5 vs. Region 10/8

2 p.m. – Region 11/7 vs. Region 4/2

5 p.m. – Region 12/15 vs. Region 13/16

8 p.m. – Region 6/1 vs. Region 3/9

Saturday, April 3 (Semifinals/Championship)

11 a.m. – Semifinal #1

2 p.m. – Semifinal #2

8 p.m. – Championship

If you can’t make it to Lexington and want to follow the action, you can do that with the bracket below. It will be updated each day as we find out the winners and who will advance.

You can get your own printable copy of the bracket here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.