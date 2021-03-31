Freeze Warning in effect, flurries possible overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That cold front is moving out of the mountains and now cold air will filter into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We have a Freeze Warning in effect overnight tonight through Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s overnight. We could also see some moisture stick around, so some of our area could see some light snow showers or flurries tonight into tomorrow morning. Higher elevations have the best chance of seeing some light snow showers. The grounds are very wet and we were in the mid-70s Tuesday, so we should see the snow stick to anything.

Highs on Thursday will struggle to get into the lower 40s. Clouds will stick around throughout the day with skies clearing out overnight Thursday into Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-20s. A Freeze Warning is also in effect overnight Thursday into Friday.

Easter Weekend

Your Good Friday features lots of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

That sunshine continues Saturday and Sunday with highs getting into the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate our region bringing more sunshine into the mountains for the new week. Highs will get back into the 70s Monday and Tuesday!

Temperatures look to get closer to the upper 70s by Wednesday. Our next chance for rain is either Wednesday or Thursday of next week so enjoy the dry weather!

