Five drinks that can shorten your life

A new article shows five drinks that can increase the risk of heart attacks or strokes.
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new article published in Eat This Not That shows five drinks that can increase the risk of heart attacks.

Eating a healthy diet is key to preventing a heart attack, but healthy drinks are important, too, said Dr. Cedrina Calder, a Nashville-based preventative medicine doctor cited in the article.

Dr. Calder listed five drinks that are recommended to be consumed in moderation.

Coffee

There is such a thing as too much coffee, said Dr. Calder. One cup per day is shown to lower the risk of heart failure, but more than that could cause heart problems, according to Dr. Calder.

Soda

Soda is high in sugar and caffeine and can be dangerous if not consumed in moderation

Energy Drinks

Dr. Calder said energy drinks can increase the risk of heart disease by increasing blood pressure and causing abnormal heart rhythms, especially if a person drinks a lot of them or mixes them with alcohol.

Alcohol

Excessive drinking can lead to lots of long term health complications, heart conditions are one of them, said Dr. Calder.

Milkshakes

The sugar and the saturated fat are what makes milkshakes more than what’s on the menu, according to Dr. Calder.

Dr. Calder suggests turning to green tea as a replacement drink. Studies show green tea can lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease or stroke.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

