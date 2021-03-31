Advertisement

Fayette Mall expanding its hours

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The change in seasons comes with a change at Fayette Mall.

Starting April 1, the mall will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“As we expand Fayette Mall’s hours, we remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures to keep the community healthy,” said Sarah Robinson, Senior Marketing Director for Fayette Mall.

The mall’s youth escort policy will remain in place. Anyone under 18 must be with a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. on weekdays and at all hours on weekends.

The mall cut back on its hours after the winter holidays.

