Families call on emergency crews for aid in Claiborne Co. as flooding still an issue

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sounds of relief came from Claiborne Co. resident, Wendy Moncada after road crews arrived in her neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Roads that looked like lakes surrounded her home. “My driveway is now in my yard,” Moncada said.

She lives at the bottom of the mountains in New Tazewell, which is in the low lying area. It’s no stranger to flooding.

“This is the most I’ve ever seen. This is definitely not a lake, it’s not supposed to be there,” Moncada said.

Her neighbors were still locked in by knee deep water as of Tuesday evening.

“Then, we have more rain coming. Yea, we’re in trouble,” Moncada said.

The county highway department and other officials quickly found that covered culverts needed to be drained and at least 50 roads in need of repair. County Mayor Joseph Brooks said the damage is adding up to $750,000.

“Our focus is to get every road that is blocked, that have people stuck, out first. Some of those obviously are still gonna be a problem until the water levels go down,” Brooks said.

As more power is restored calls for help kept coming in. Crews will be out working 12-hour shifts up until Easter Sunday.

Mancada said she’s staying put, but making sure she has an emergency kit ready to go.

“You do what you do to stay where you love,” Moncada said.

Claiborne County officials are advising anyone in the county who can’t access food or medicine to call 911 for help.

