Chipotle jumping on cryptocurrency craze to celebrate National Burrito Day

You could win up to $25,000 in Bitcoin or a free burrito.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day by jumping on the cryptocurrency craze.

The restaurant chain says it is giving away $100,000 worth of Bitcoin Thursday as well as $100,000 worth of food.

You just have to visit the website burritosorbitcoin.com and try to guess the valid six digit code.

Each player gets 10 tries from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET. Correct guesses could win up to $25,000 in Bitcoin or a free burrito.

Despite National Burrito Day falling on April 1, the restaurant chain confirms this is not an April Fool’s Day stunt.

