Beattyville City Hall closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beattyville City Hall is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, officials say two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

**Important announcement** Due to positive covid tests for two of our employees, our City Hall/Waterworks office... Posted by City of Beattyville on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

If you need to make payments, place them in the drop box in the parking lot located at 28 Railroad Street or go online at www.beattyville.org.

Officials ask to be patient as the office will be short-staffed for a period of time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.