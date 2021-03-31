Advertisement

Beattyville City Hall closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beattyville City Hall is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, officials say two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

**Important announcement** Due to positive covid tests for two of our employees, our City Hall/Waterworks office...

Posted by City of Beattyville on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

If you need to make payments, place them in the drop box in the parking lot located at 28 Railroad Street or go online at www.beattyville.org.

Officials ask to be patient as the office will be short-staffed for a period of time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Update: Mountain Parkway in Morgan County reopens following deadly crash
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
The Kentucky Senate and House override several key education bills Gov. Andy Beshear previously...
Lawmakers override vetoes on education bills, including school choice bill
South Laurel wins 13th region title
Defending 13th Region champions South Laurel punches ticket to Sweet 16

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers pass partial-ban on no-knock warrants 11 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers pass partial-ban on no-knock warrants 11 p.m.
City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
Knox County Fiscal Court declares State of Emergency
Knox County Fiscal Court declares State of Emergency
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and...
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and relief bills 11 p.m.
‘It’s a step towards recovery’: Samaritan’s Purse volunteers cleaning up flood damage in...
‘It’s a step towards recovery’: Samaritan’s Purse volunteers cleaning up flood damage in Breathitt County 11