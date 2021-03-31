Beattyville City Hall closed due to positive COVID-19 cases
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beattyville City Hall is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases.
In a Facebook post, officials say two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
If you need to make payments, place them in the drop box in the parking lot located at 28 Railroad Street or go online at www.beattyville.org.
Officials ask to be patient as the office will be short-staffed for a period of time.
