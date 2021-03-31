Advertisement

Addiction Recovery Care hosts virtual event to help those with long term addiction recovery

Event hopes to bring encouragement & Help
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Kentuckians struggle from opioid addiction, many lives are also lost to drug addiction.

Addiction Recovery Care’s worship service will bring attention to addiction awareness, encouraging those in long term recovery, Thursday evening.

Matt Brown, Senior Vice President of Administration at Addiction Recovery Care says “I believe God is doing something special in Eastern Kentucky on behalf of those who are addicted and their family members and their loved ones and I believe this is just one of many things that are proof positive that are region is taking a stance against addiction and creating a sense of recovery that people can flourish in.”

The virtual event is planned for Thursday evening, beginning at 7 p.m.

You can call Addiction Recovery Care’s 24/7 addiction hotline at: (606) 638-0938 or click here for more information.

