WKYT Interactive | CDC data tracks county by county vaccination efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even before millions of Americans were vaccinated with no serious issues, medical experts were telling us those vaccines were safe.

“Every vaccine that is available is going through a very stringent authorization process. And has been thoroughly tested and proven to be safe and effective,” Dee Beckman with Baptist Health said.

Despite that evidence, the people in charge of filling those vaccination appointments are starting to encounter some resistance.

“Most of us are seeing already vaccine hesitancy and some communities are stronger, I have a larger amount of people that are hesitant to take the vaccine than others,” said Crystal Miller with WEDCO District Health Department.

Miller says she believes that hesitancy, and the way the vaccine is distributed, explains some of the numbers found on the CDC’s vaccine tracker.

Pike County leads the state with more than a quarter of their population fully vaccinated. They’re followed by Woodford, Fayette, and Perry Counties.

At the other end of the spectrum, Casey and Wayne County have vaccinated the smallest percentage, at just over 7 percent.

When you look at the numbers of people over 65 who have been vaccinated, Hancock and Nicholas top that list at almost 68 and 63 percent. Wayne and Casey are still at the bottom, at 15 and 18 percent.

Health experts have said getting that vulnerable population vaccinated, will play a big part in reducing COVID deaths.

“We still are seeing very sick people that become admitted to the hospital and those folks have not been vaccinated,” Beckman said.

Miller said they’ve also encountered people who only want a specific vaccine.

“We had people cancel appointments that thought they were signing up for Johnson & Johnson actually signed up for Moderna and once they realized they change their mind,: Miller said.

Her hope is as that one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is more widely available, the number of Kentuckians vaccinated will continue to grow.

Miller said of the 20,000 vaccines they’ve delivered, they haven’t had any serious reactions.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.