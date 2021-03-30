Advertisement

What’s behind an order delay in home appliances, decor

By Sam Dick
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chances are, if you’ve shopped for furniture, appliances or general home decor, you’ve faced big delays if you are ordering items.

There are many reasons why retailers are facing major delays right now.

In the weeks following the March 6 announcement last year of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case, a series of worldwide events collided that are impacting shoppers one year later.

“We don’t really know what’s coming in, and how long it’s gonna take to get here. What we have available right now is probably your best bet,” said Michael Cox of Pieratt’s

At Pieratt’s, the showroom is full, but ordering beyond what’s in stock can be a challenge.

“If you have a specific model, or a specific item in mind, We’re seeing wait times of 14 to 16 weeks on appliances, that’s four months, and in furniture we’re seeing even longer times, four months to six months,” Cox said.

“We carry 174 different companies in the store, and about 60 percent of them experience the same delay,” Stuart Hurt said.

At House by JSD Designs, thing like lamps, mirrors, other home decor and some art work are all effected.

“We ordered product last December to stock our store in January. We just received some of that product yesterday,” Hurt said.

Liz Toombs of PDR Interiors does interior decorating at sororities across the country.

“We customize things all the time, customize the fabrics on a sofa, customize whether it has a skirt or a leg. You know maybe 12 weeks, 16 weeks, if it’s really a busy time, but there’s companies that usually run four to six weeks, and they are the ones telling us 24, 26,” Toombs said

So what happened? Last spring factories shut down, and production stopped. At the same time, Americans spent a lot of time at home, redoing and replacing their furnishings. So when manufacturers started back up slowly, the demand overwhelmed them. Add a shortage of raw materials like lumber, and the delay on products only became worse.

“And so even then, when we order, we don’t get 100% of our order. So we may order a hundred items, but we are only receiving 40 of those,” Hurt said.

For Toombs, the delay in products means she has to come up with a plan A, B, and C. “Trying to have it laid out, so that the clients don’t have to worry whether it’s a residential client, a sorority client, our point is to be the ones you know managing that stress,” Toombs said.

So should customers have a plan A, B, and C? Yes, if you are flexible with options, you are more likely to find what you want.

“If it fits your needs, fits your dimensions, you should go ahead and grab it, because it might not be here tomorrow,” Cox said.

At least one home decor specialist told WKYT’s Sam Dick his store had ordered items for Christmas a month early, and still expects it may arrive later than usual.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

