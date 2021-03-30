Advertisement

Toddler killed in Adair County fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) - Adair County officials responding to a house fire early Monday morning confirmed that a 20-month-old child had died inside the home and two others were sent to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police was called to assist Adair County Fire and Adair County EMS to the residential fire that took place on Slick Rock West Road around 5:18 a.m. Monday.

A detective confirmed that three people were inside the building at the time. A 61-year-old woman was able to make it out of the home and was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville, according to KSP’s release.

An 11-year-old girl was also airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to be treated for severe burns.

When officials entered the residence, they found a 20-month-old boy who was pronounced dead by the Adair County Coroner.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. KSP said no foul play is expected.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Update: Mountain Parkway in Morgan County reopens following deadly crash
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
The Kentucky Senate and House override several key education bills Gov. Andy Beshear previously...
Lawmakers override vetoes on education bills, including school choice bill
South Laurel wins 13th region title
Defending 13th Region champions South Laurel punches ticket to Sweet 16

Latest News

City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and...
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and relief bills 11 p.m.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 800 cases of COVID-19
KYTC: Road work on Cane Creek Bridge closed KY 599 in Powell County
Hazard Construction
Housing Development Alliance breaks ground on first home in the Allais Redevelopment Project