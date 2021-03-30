Terry Wilson transferring to New Mexico

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After three seasons in Lexington, Terry Wilson is heading west to his next stop. Kentucky’s starter for the past couple seasons will spend his last season of eligibility at New Mexico.

Sources: Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson is finalizing a transfer to New Mexico. He went 17-8 as a starter at Kentucky. He’ll be immediately eligible and has one season remaining. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 30, 2021

Wilson announced that he was transferring back in early January. He had a 17-8 record as a starter for Kentucky. Wilson helped Kentucky end its losing streaks against both Tennessee and Florida, and was a part of one of Kentucky’s most successful seasons in school history in 2018.

“Terry Wilson will bring immediate experience to our quarterback room,” said New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales in a statement. “He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68 percent of his games there. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively. He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”

Wilson is the only player in school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015). His completion percentage of .649 (338 of 520) in the third-highest in Kentucky history.

The Lobos went 2-10 in 2020.

