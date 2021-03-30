Advertisement

Terry Wilson transferring to New Mexico

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first...
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After three seasons in Lexington, Terry Wilson is heading west to his next stop. Kentucky’s starter for the past couple seasons will spend his last season of eligibility at New Mexico.

Wilson announced that he was transferring back in early January. He had a 17-8 record as a starter for Kentucky. Wilson helped Kentucky end its losing streaks against both Tennessee and Florida, and was a part of one of Kentucky’s most successful seasons in school history in 2018.

“Terry Wilson will bring immediate experience to our quarterback room,” said New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales in a statement.  “He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68 percent of his games there.  He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively.  He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”

Wilson is the only player in school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015).  His completion percentage of .649 (338 of 520) in the third-highest in Kentucky history.

The Lobos went 2-10 in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Update: Mountain Parkway in Morgan County reopens following deadly crash
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
The Kentucky Senate and House override several key education bills Gov. Andy Beshear previously...
Lawmakers override vetoes on education bills, including school choice bill
South Laurel wins 13th region title
Defending 13th Region champions South Laurel punches ticket to Sweet 16

Latest News

Defending 13th Region champions South Laurel punches ticket to Sweet 16 11 p.m.
Defending 13th Region champions South Laurel punches ticket to Sweet 16 11 p.m.
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly, right, tries to dribble past Syracuse's Joseph Girard...
Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly transfers to EKU
KHSAA basketball
Knott Central, Letcher Central Move on to set up Girls’ 14th Region Championship Trilogy