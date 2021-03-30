Advertisement

Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.

A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.

In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.

With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

