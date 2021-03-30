Temps soar and then crash with approaching cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The dry conditions will continue for one more day before we wrap up March and start April on a rollercoaster ride of weather.

Today and Tonight

It will be a beautiful start to this Tuesday across the region. Look for sunny skies for about half of the day before a few more clouds mix in ahead of the cold front. We will stay dry during the day as highs climb into the low to mid-70s. It will be a bit breezy at times, but it will be a warm breeze.

Tonight, the clouds take over and the rain chances pick up late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Strap in, because the term March Madness goes into full effect for the last day of the month. First, the high for Wednesday will be at midnight, which should be around the 60-degree mark. Temps will continue to drop until Thursday morning. Rain chances continue off and on all day before starting to become more scattered Wednesday night. If there is enough moisture left over by Thursday morning, we will see snow showers or flurries as lows drop below freezing.

The first day of April will be cold. Highs will struggle to get to 40. If the skies clear out quickly, they have a better chance of making it. If not, break the winter coats back out. Lows Thursday night will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Frost will be likely Friday morning if the clouds break.

We start a great stretch of weather on Good Friday that will carry us through the Easter weekend and into early next week. High pressure takes over, sunshine returns and highs go from the upper 40s on Friday to the low 70s by Monday.

