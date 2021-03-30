Rider thrown from Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A rider was thrown from a rollercoaster in Gatlinburg on March 29, prompting a state investigation.

According to officials, the rider was ejected approximately 10 feet from a cart at the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster as the cart entered a curve. The rider landed on the track.

The coaster was shut down while officials reviewed the accident. It resumed operation after it was deemed safe by an inspector, according to state officials.

According to officials, the rider suffered serious physical injuries to the wrist, head and ankle.

A compliance officer from the state’s Amusement Device Unit was in Gatlinburg Tuesday continuing the investigation.

