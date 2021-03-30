Advertisement

Rider thrown from Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster

An investigation is underway after a rider was thrown from a rollercoaster in Gatlinburg.
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A rider was thrown from a rollercoaster in Gatlinburg on March 29, prompting a state investigation.

According to officials, the rider was ejected approximately 10 feet from a cart at the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster as the cart entered a curve. The rider landed on the track.

The coaster was shut down while officials reviewed the accident. It resumed operation after it was deemed safe by an inspector, according to state officials.

According to officials, the rider suffered serious physical injuries to the wrist, head and ankle.

A compliance officer from the state’s Amusement Device Unit was in Gatlinburg Tuesday continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Update: Mountain Parkway in Morgan County reopens following deadly crash
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
The Kentucky Senate and House override several key education bills Gov. Andy Beshear previously...
Lawmakers override vetoes on education bills, including school choice bill
South Laurel wins 13th region title
Defending 13th Region champions South Laurel punches ticket to Sweet 16

Latest News

City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and...
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and relief bills 11 p.m.
Repair to Mother Goose set to begin - 6:00 p.m.
Repair to Mother Goose set to begin - 6:00 p.m.
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers cleaning up flood damage in Breathitt County
‘It’s a step towards recovery’: Samaritan’s Purse volunteers cleaning up flood damage in Breathitt County