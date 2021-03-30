Advertisement

Repair to Mother Goose set to begin

Repair plans set to begin at Mother Goose
(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A staple in the community for more than 80 years, Mother Goose continues to leave a lasting impact on those in Hazard and beyond.

“It’s just a part of history and part of their family...Alice’s family history but it’s part of my history and everybody in Perry County that’s lived here because it’s always been here,” said Perry County Native Tim Francis.

However, things changed as Mother Goose’s head fell Wednesday sending concern not only throughout the region but the nation.

“Well I really didn’t believe it because I wasn’t here and my son in law called and said the head blew off and I said no. No I didn’t. So when I got up here, it was sad. It was really sad and it’s took me awhile to comprehend,” said Owner Alice McIntosh.

While shocking, the community is coming together to raise money for restoration efforts.

“It’s going to go back up. It’s too important and it’s such a landmark,” she said. “The support on the Facebook Go Fund me page has just been amazing and family…everybody is just helping.”

Now the repair process is set to begin.

“First of all we got to take...we’re taking the head up to the garage today so that it can be inside and so that we can try to use the materials or rebuild it there,” she said.

Francis adds Mother Goose means everything to the community.

“We love the Goose and love talking about it because it is a unique thing and it’s a lot of history, you know,” said Francis.

McIntosh says she anticipates the repairing of the goose head to take a couple of months.

You can donate on this link.

Donations are accepted at both branches of First Trust Bank.

