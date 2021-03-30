Advertisement

Rain washes away part of a road in Logan County

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:07 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All over southern West Virginia waters rose high covering some roads.

Rain caused a mudslide off Rt. 52 near Gilbert which shut down one lane for most of the day.

The water even chipped away at the road along Jerry West Highway past Logan.

Nearby resident Kathy Morris watched from across the creek as it only took hours for the road to crumble.

“We went out almost 11 o’clock it hadn’t washed out but now it has. That drain usually takes care of it its never caused the road to wash out like it is today,” Morris said.

In the past few days she said she’s seen crews working in the area. Kathy said she’s worried because it’s hazardous, there is no guard rails and no where to escape.

“So if you don’t know this area you are going to go into the creek and if you turn upside down which happened all the time my husband used to go into the creek and rescue people all the time,” Morris said.

As the water flows across pavement and splashes cars she said it could potentially block the view of drivers and with every car that passes by, the hole grows bigger.

“I think that they need to come back out,” Morris said.

She said she fears for someone who may not know what lies beneath or see what’s left of the road below.

