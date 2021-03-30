Public weighs in on improvements to Lawrence County, Ky.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A plan for the future is now in the works in Lawrence County.

“Every community needs to have involvement in this plan,” Deputy Judge-Executive Vince Doty said.

County leaders started going through hundreds of surveys Monday night, which were filled out by residents. The surveys consisted of ideas for the future of their community.

Two main findings involve adjustments to tourism and housing.

“Supporting new downtown businesses...strengthening the support for existing businesses,” Alison Davis, who is assisting with the strategic planning, said.

“We really need to come up with a plan cause there is just no available housing in this county right now,” Doty said.

Residents like Larry Hanson suggested more activities to be implemented.

“Get a building and fix it for kids, like a game room and play games, shoot pool,” Hanson said.

All of these ideas will be compiled, and then a strategic planning group will budget a comprehensive plan for the county.

A $5,000 grant is paying for the report that can shed some light on the best path forward.

Doty says he plans to have a preliminary plan in place by the end of this week and a finalized plan by the end of April.

