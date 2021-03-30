Police release surveillance video of man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are still a lot of details we are waiting for police to release about the situation at UK Hospital Thursday. But, for the first time, we are seeing surveillance video of the moment officers arrested Bryan Carroll.

Tipped off by Versailles Police, UK Police were ready and waiting for Carroll to show up at UK Hospital.

Chief Joe Monroe said they used some of the campus’ 3,000 security cameras to find Carroll’s car and track him to the hospital emergency room entrance.

“What we did as a safety precaution was to notify the hospital administration staff,” Chief Monroe said. “They were able to secure the lobby and make sure there was nobody in danger in the lobby area.”

In the surveillance video you can see Carroll walking inside in a black security shirt. Police said Carroll was there to visit a family member. Once he walked back outside, you can see a white SUV pull up and officers jump out. Carroll seemed to try to run away but within seconds officers had him on the ground.

“We took an individual that could be deemed as armed and dangerous into custody very quickly and efficiently without any harm to anyone including himself,” Chief Monroe said.

But, the investigation takes much longer.

Arrest records show officers found two handguns on Carroll and five more in his car. Police also found body armor, ammo, and homemade bombs.

Carroll is facing 14 charges in this case including resisting arrest and use of a weapon of mass destruction. A federal affidavit has been filed but federal charges are still pending.

Carroll’s next hearing date is set for April 1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.