Pikeville wins third straight 15th Region Title, beats Johnson Central 48-35

(WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers won their third straight 15th Region title, beating Johnson Central 48-35. Kenzie Maynard was named MVP.

THREE in a row for @PikevilleB!!!

FINAL: Pikeville 48 Johnson Central 38 @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/W69yd3UTrM — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) March 30, 2021

“It just gives me chills honestly to think about it. All my life in my coaching career, I thought I might be that coach that works so hard but never makes it to the state tournament. I drug my boy to every single state tournament, boys and girls game. I just thought you know we may not ever make it and for Jason Booher to give me the opportunity to come here, to have girls believe in what we are doing, it’s all about them. They are the ones that have earned it,” said Head Coach Kristy Orem.

Can you say three peat?? @PikevilleB is Rupp Arena bound for the third straight year!! pic.twitter.com/pbOGUDlpHj — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) March 30, 2021

