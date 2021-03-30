Pikeville wins third straight 15th Region Title, beats Johnson Central 48-35
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers won their third straight 15th Region title, beating Johnson Central 48-35. Kenzie Maynard was named MVP.
“It just gives me chills honestly to think about it. All my life in my coaching career, I thought I might be that coach that works so hard but never makes it to the state tournament. I drug my boy to every single state tournament, boys and girls game. I just thought you know we may not ever make it and for Jason Booher to give me the opportunity to come here, to have girls believe in what we are doing, it’s all about them. They are the ones that have earned it,” said Head Coach Kristy Orem.
