Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly transfers to EKU

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After four years at NC State, Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly is coming back to the Bluegrass to finish out his college career. Beverly announced on Twitter that he is transferring to EKU.

Beverly played in 122 games, starting 88 of those in his Wolfpack career despite dealing with injuries. Beverly scored 1,012 points, earning his 1,000th point vs. Syracuse in the ACC Tournament. He also shot 37% from three, making 218 3-pointers.

In heading to Richmond, Beverly reunites with EKU head coach, A.W. Hamilton. Hamilton coached Beverly at Hargrave Military Academy and at NC State as an assistant coach his freshman year at NC State in 2017-18.

Hamilton lead EKU to a 22-7 record and the OVC semifinals. The Colonels are headed to the Atlantic Sun Conference next season.

