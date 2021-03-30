Advertisement

No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — No convictions were returned for three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague so severely during a 2017 protest over another officer’s acquittal that he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A jury on Monday acquitted Officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI in connection to the attack on Officer Luther Hall.

Former officer Christopher Myers also was acquitted of a deprivation of rights count, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers for allegedly smashing Hall’s cellphone.

The jury also deadlocked on the deprivation of rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Update: Mountain Parkway in Morgan County reopens following deadly crash
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County
The Kentucky Senate and House override several key education bills Gov. Andy Beshear previously...
Lawmakers override vetoes on education bills, including school choice bill
South Laurel wins 13th region title
Defending 13th Region champions South Laurel punches ticket to Sweet 16
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces 40% of all Kentucky adults have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and...
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and relief bills 11 p.m.
Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more...
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
German cities suspend AstraZeneca vaccine use for people under 60
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo, former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos leaves...
Court lets woman’s defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again